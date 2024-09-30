Watch Now
Fans heading to Ford Field urged to download tickets to phones due to ongoing Verizon issues

(WXYZ) — If you're heading down to tonight's Monday Night Football game, both the Detroit Lions and Ford Field are urging you to download your tickets before heading to the stadium.

Ford Field posted the following message on X, urging fans to put their tickets on their phones because of the ongoing

Due to the ongoing Verizon network issues, we encourage everyone attending tonight’s @Lions/ Seahawks game to access their tickets via Wi-Fi before arriving at Ford Field. Downloading your tickets into your phone’s mobile wallet will provide you with the most seamless entry into the stadium.

