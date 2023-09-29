Jameson Williams eligible to return to Lions on Monday after NFL revises gambling policy

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are going to get Jameson Williams back from suspension early after the NFL revised the gambling policy.

Williams was suspended for six games for betting on non-NFL games in a club facility in 2022. The suspension was handed down in April. Williams later said he was not aware of the rule.

Williams will be eligible to return to all team activities on Monday, October 2.

In a revision of the rules, players who now bet on non-NFL sports in an NFL facility will be suspended for two games for the first infraction, with the number of games increased for each subsequent infraction.

Betting on an NFL game will earn a player a one-year suspension, while betting on your own team will result in an at least two-year suspension.