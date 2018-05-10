Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia indicted in 1996 in sex assault case, charges were dismissed

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions has issued a statement in response to reports that Head Coach Matt Patricia was indicted on sex assault in a case that was ultimately dismissed.

Court records for Cameron County, Texas show Patricia and Gregory Dietrich were indicted in August 1996 on sex assault charges.

The case was dismissed in January 1997.

The Lions have released the following statements from Matt Patricia and from Lions' owner Martha Firestone Ford, Bob Quinn and Rod Wood.

Matt Patricia:

As someone who was falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name, I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation. I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done. I would never condone any of the behavior that was alleged and will always respect and protect the rights of anyone who has been harassed or is the victim of violence. My priorities remain the same – to move forward and strive to be the best coach, teacher, and man that I can possibly be.

Martha Firestone Ford, Bob Quinn and Rod Wood: