Lions interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia

7:39 PM, Jan 5, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Jim Rogash
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- The Lions announced Friday night that they had completed an interview with Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for their head coaching vacancy.

Patricia has served as New England's defensive coordinator since 2012. He has been a part of the Patriots staff since 2004, winning three Super Bowls in the process.

Patricia also interviewed with the Giants on Friday.

