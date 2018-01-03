Lions interview Texans DC Mike Vrabel for head coaching job

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions interviewed Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel for their vacant head coaching job Wednesday.

The 42 year-old Vrabel was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997, and played for the New England Patriots in 2001. At that time, Lions current GM Bob Quinn was in his second year with the Patriots as a player personnel assistant.

Vrabel began his coaching career as a linebackers coach at Ohio State (his alma mater) in 2011. He was hired by the Texans in 2014.