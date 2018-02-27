Lions use franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah

(WXYZ) - The Lions are bringing back Ziggy Ansah, using their franchise tag on the defensive end.

The value of the designation will be at least $17 million next season.

Ansah had 12 sacks last season, and battled through injuries again. The former fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft was a Pro Bowler in 2015 with 14.5 sacks, but had only two sacks in 2016.

The Lions and Ansah can negotiate a long-term deal until July 15. That's the date the one-year franchise tag kicks in.