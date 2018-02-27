Lions use franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah

Fair
HI: 57°
LO: 32°
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions looks up at the score board in the closing minutes of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - The Lions are bringing back Ziggy Ansah, using their franchise tag on the defensive end.
The value of the designation will be at least $17 million next season.
Ansah had 12 sacks last season, and battled through injuries again. The former fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft was a Pro Bowler in 2015 with 14.5 sacks, but had only two sacks in 2016.
The Lions and Ansah can negotiate a long-term deal until July 15. That's the date the one-year franchise tag kicks in.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.