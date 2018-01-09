LISTEN: Matt Patricia answers questions about Lions GM Bob Quinn, head coach interviews

(WXYZ) - Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia spoke to reporters on a conference call on Monday, and judging by his answers, he's ready to be a head coach.

Patricia answered questions about his relationship with Lions GM Bob Quinn and applying for NFL jobs.

"I have relationships with guys throughout the entire league," he said when asked about Quinn. "I like to maintain relationships to the best of their ability, but really, right now, my focus is on Tennessee."

The Patriots host the Titans in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs this weekend.

Patricia interviewed for the Lions job last week, but Detroit wouldn't be able to hire him until after New England's playoff run is over.

He's believed to be a front-runner for the job.

“It’s always a learning experience, like when I’ve been through it before. You have an opportunity to learn about some other franchises and get a chance to talk about how they do things and really just kind of broaden your overall education of what the NFL and the different organizations are. So it’s always a very informative process, and it’s interesting when you go through it," Patricia said.