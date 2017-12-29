Nevin Lawson (concussion) out for Lions Week 17 game vs. Packers

Cloudy
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his fumble for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson will miss the team's season finale Sunday against Green Bay with a concussion.
Lawson did not participate in practice this week.
Defensive end Anthony Zettel is questionable with a groin injury. Zettel was not listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
Also Friday, the Lions placed center Travis Swanson on reserve-injured and signed wide receiver Jace Billingsley to the active roster.
