Nevin Lawson (concussion) out for Lions Week 17 game vs. Packers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson will miss the team's season finale Sunday against Green Bay with a concussion.

Lawson did not participate in practice this week.

Defensive end Anthony Zettel is questionable with a groin injury. Zettel was not listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Also Friday, the Lions placed center Travis Swanson on reserve-injured and signed wide receiver Jace Billingsley to the active roster.