(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions' playoff hopes may come down to the final NFL game of the season as the league announced today that they will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

The primetime game will kick off at 8:20 p.m.

Both teams may be fighting for the postseason in the game. Green Bay is in if they win. The Lions will be in if they win and the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.