Watch
SportsFootballLions

Photo gallery: Aidan Hutchinson at the 2022 NFL Draft

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

APTOPIX NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
Aidan Hutchinson, Roger Goodell
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
Aidan Hutchinson
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
Roger Goodell, Aidan Hutchinson
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft The Latest
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
Courtyard by Marriott Bistro & Banter event 2022 NFL Draft
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
Aidan Hutchinson
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
Aidan Hutchinson
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
2022 NFL Draft Red Carpet
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
NFL Draft Football
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
Aidan Hutchinson
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)
2022 NFL Draft Red Carpet
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.Photo by: (Associated Press)

Photo gallery: Aidan Hutchinson at the 2022 NFL Draft

close-gallery
  • APTOPIX NFL Draft Football
  • Aidan Hutchinson, Roger Goodell
  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • Roger Goodell, Aidan Hutchinson
  • NFL Draft Football
  • NFL Draft Football
  • NFL Draft Football
  • NFL Draft Football
  • NFL Draft Football
  • NFL Draft Football
  • NFL Draft The Latest
  • NFL Draft Football
  • NFL Draft Football
  • Courtyard by Marriott Bistro & Banter event 2022 NFL Draft
  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • 2022 NFL Draft Red Carpet
  • NFL Draft Football
  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • 2022 NFL Draft Red Carpet

Share

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Associated Press)
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next