Photo gallery: Best of Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) holds the football after intercepting a pass from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) holds the football after intercepting a pass from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond reacts after making a catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys prior to an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next