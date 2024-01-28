Watch Now
SportsFootballLions

Photo gallery: Best pictures from Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship

See some of the best photos from the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship in Santa Clara.

Screen Shot 2024-01-28 at 5.32.36 PM.png Steve of Nashville, grew up in Romeo, MichiganPhoto by: Scripps Lions 49ers Football Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown watches during warm ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football Fans arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson arrives for the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Lions 49ers Football Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP

Photo gallery: Best pictures from Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship

close-gallery
  • Screen Shot 2024-01-28 at 5.32.36 PM.png
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football
  • Lions 49ers Football

Share

Steve of Nashville, grew up in Romeo, MichiganScripps
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown watches during warm ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)AP
Fans arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)AP
A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)AP
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson arrives for the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)AP
A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next