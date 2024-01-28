Photo gallery: Best pictures from Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Steve of Nashville, grew up in Romeo, Michigan Scripps

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown watches during warm ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Fans arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson arrives for the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next