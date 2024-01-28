Photo gallery: Best pictures from Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship
See some of the best photos from the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship in Santa Clara.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown watches during warm ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Fans arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson arrives for the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP A fan arrives before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP