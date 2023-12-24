Photo gallery: Detroit Lions clinch division for first time since 1993

Share Facebook

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Lions won 30-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Lions won 30-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Lions won 30-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Lions won 30-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Brandon Powell (4) catches a pass in front of Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Lions won 30-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) celebrates with teammate cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs from Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

Detroit Lions fans celebrate following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Lions won 21-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates with teammate defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

