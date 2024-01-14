Photo gallery: See the best pics from the Lions home playoff game

Share Facebook

The Detroit Lions run onto the field during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is seen during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, left, stands with musician Eminem, center, and former receiver Calvin Johnsonb during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks on the field during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith performs during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith acknowledges the crowd during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams warms up during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs onto the field for pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Martha Firestone Ford, Detroit Lions owner/Chair Emeritus, left, meets with Kelly Stafford and some of her children during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams warms up during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

From left, former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders stands with musicians Eminem and Big Sean and former receiver Calvin Johnson during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

