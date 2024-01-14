Photo gallery: See the best pics from the Lions home playoff game
See some of the best photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, the first Lions playoff game at Ford Field and the first home playoff game in 30 years.
The Detroit Lions run onto the field during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: AP Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)Photo by: AP Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is seen during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: AP Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, left, stands with musician Eminem, center, and former receiver Calvin Johnsonb during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks on the field during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: AP Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith performs during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: AP Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith acknowledges the crowd during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: AP Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams warms up during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs onto the field for pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP Martha Firestone Ford, Detroit Lions owner/Chair Emeritus, left, meets with Kelly Stafford and some of her children during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: AP Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams warms up during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Photo by: AP From left, former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders stands with musicians Eminem and Big Sean and former receiver Calvin Johnson during pregame of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP