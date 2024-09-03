Watch Now
PHOTOS: Lions fans show off their team pride ahead of the season opener

The countdown is on! We're just days away from the Lions kicking off a season filled with Super Bowl sized expectations. And the team's fans are showing off their pride as kickoff gets ever closer.

Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 1.59.32 PM.jpg This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane 456144837_437366725985850_2563135875052811731_n.jpg My boys at their first Lions game. Preseason game against the Steelers the other weekendPhoto by: Jennie Koss 457263531_2785864318240331_6067624068048370124_n.jpg Riley & Zoey (my baby Lions) from Howell, MI are beyond ready for our Lions season to begin! HEAR THEM ROAR! From your biggest Lions Fans - Mary Kay, Riley & ZoeyPhoto by: Mary Kay Besford Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 1.58.53 PM.jpg This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 1.59.08 PM.jpg This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 1.58.23 PM.jpg This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 2.04.20 PM.jpg My son Nolan’s reaction to his first Lions gamePhoto by: Jennie Koss Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 2.05.25 PM.jpg Just finished my Lions buddy! Go Lions!!Photo by: Donna Kendall Gernand Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 2.06.47 PM.jpg Baby’s first football season. (Penelope, 6 months)Photo by: Courtney Lonergan Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 2.08.18 PM.jpg Photo by: Dawn Bailey
 Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 2.13.38 PM.jpg Checking in from Seattle WashingtonPhoto by: Nathan VanStory Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 2.15.26 PM.jpg Photo by: Bill Schmidt Screenshot 2024-09-03 at 2.17.15 PM.jpg Photo by: Johnny Joseph III

