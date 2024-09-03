PHOTOS: Lions fans show off their team pride ahead of the season opener

Share Facebook

This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game. Marisa Diane

My boys at their first Lions game. Preseason game against the Steelers the other weekend Jennie Koss

Riley & Zoey (my baby Lions) from Howell, MI are beyond ready for our Lions season to begin! HEAR THEM ROAR! From your biggest Lions Fans - Mary Kay, Riley & Zoey Mary Kay Besford

My son Nolan’s reaction to his first Lions game Jennie Koss

Just finished my Lions buddy! Go Lions!! Donna Kendall Gernand

Baby’s first football season. (Penelope, 6 months) Courtney Lonergan

Dawn Bailey



Checking in from Seattle Washington Nathan VanStory

Bill Schmidt

Johnny Joseph III

