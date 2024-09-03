PHOTOS: Lions fans show off their team pride ahead of the season opener
The countdown is on! We're just days away from the Lions kicking off a season filled with Super Bowl sized expectations. And the team's fans are showing off their pride as kickoff gets ever closer.
This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane My boys at their first Lions game. Preseason game against the Steelers the other weekendPhoto by: Jennie Koss Riley & Zoey (my baby Lions) from Howell, MI are beyond ready for our Lions season to begin! HEAR THEM ROAR! From your biggest Lions Fans - Mary Kay, Riley & ZoeyPhoto by: Mary Kay Besford This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane This is Lorenzo and he loves the Lions! He just went to his first game.Photo by: Marisa Diane My son Nolan’s reaction to his first Lions gamePhoto by: Jennie Koss Just finished my Lions buddy! Go Lions!!Photo by: Donna Kendall Gernand Baby’s first football season. (Penelope, 6 months)Photo by: Courtney Lonergan Photo by: Dawn Bailey
