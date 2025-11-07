President Trump to attend Sunday's Lions/Commanders game in Washington

(WXYZ) — President Donald Trump will be in attendance at Northwest Stadium in Washington, DC, when the Lions take on the Commanders this weekend.

Commanders Team President Mark Clouse issued the following statement confirming Trump's attendance at the game, which kicks off at 4:45 p.m. Sunday:

We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.

The Lions are coming off a 27-24 lose to the Vikings as they go on the road to face the 3-6 Commanders.