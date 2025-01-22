Report: Aaron Glenn heading to New York to coach the Jets

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions now have to find both a new Offensive Coordinator and Defensive Coordinator as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting Aaron Glenn is heading to New York as the New Head Coach of the Jets.

A new coach in New York: Jets are hiring former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, per sources. The former Jets 1994 first-round pick, who became a personnel scout for the team, now is becoming their head coach. pic.twitter.com/eb3nu7it5C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2025

The move comes two days after Schefter first reported Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson was heading to the Chicago Bears. The team officially announced the hiring at a press conference today.

This is a return home for Glenn, who was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played with the team until he was taken by the Houston Texans in the 2002 NFL Expansion Draft. Glenn retired as a player in 2010.

He was hired as Defensive Coordinator for the Lions in 2021 by Head Coach Dan Campbell.