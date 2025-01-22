Watch Now
Report: Aaron Glenn heading to New York to coach the Jets

Aaron Glenn
Aaron Glenn at the podium in Allen Park ahead of the Lions' rematch with the Vikings.
Aaron Glenn
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions now have to find both a new Offensive Coordinator and Defensive Coordinator as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting Aaron Glenn is heading to New York as the New Head Coach of the Jets.

The move comes two days after Schefter first reported Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson was heading to the Chicago Bears. The team officially announced the hiring at a press conference today.

This is a return home for Glenn, who was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played with the team until he was taken by the Houston Texans in the 2002 NFL Expansion Draft. Glenn retired as a player in 2010.

He was hired as Defensive Coordinator for the Lions in 2021 by Head Coach Dan Campbell.

