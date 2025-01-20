Watch Now
SportsFootballLions

Actions

Report: Chicago Bears 'finalizing' deal with Ben Johnson for Head Coach

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson speaks ahead of the Lions' season opener.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is reportedly looking for a new Offensive Coordinator as Adam Schefter says Ben Johnson is "finalizing" a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Schefter, ESPN's NFL Insider, broke the news on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

He is also reporting "New Orleans and the Jets both are interested in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn."

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019. He was promoted to Offensive Coordinator in February 2022.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!