Report: Chicago Bears 'finalizing' deal with Ben Johnson for Head Coach

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is reportedly looking for a new Offensive Coordinator as Adam Schefter says Ben Johnson is "finalizing" a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Schefter, ESPN's NFL Insider, broke the news on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

Bear down: Chicago is finalizing a deal to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as its next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Bears are getting their man. pic.twitter.com/UwlLk3wNJZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2025

He is also reporting "New Orleans and the Jets both are interested in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn."

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019. He was promoted to Offensive Coordinator in February 2022.