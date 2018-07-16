Report: Lions, Ziggy Ansah unable to reach deal by franchise deadline

Fair
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions in action during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Lions won 24-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions and defensive end Ziggy Ansah will not be able to reach a deal by Monday's deadline to sign franchise-designated players, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
According to Schefter's report, Ansah's contract would expire following the 2018 season, making him a free agent.
Ansah recorded 44 solo tackles and 12 sacks in 2017, his fifth season with the Lions.
