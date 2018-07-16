Report: Lions, Ziggy Ansah unable to reach deal by franchise deadline

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions and defensive end Ziggy Ansah will not be able to reach a deal by Monday's deadline to sign franchise-designated players, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter's report, Ansah's contract would expire following the 2018 season, making him a free agent.

Ansah recorded 44 solo tackles and 12 sacks in 2017, his fifth season with the Lions.