St. Brown and Montgomery listed as Questionable for Thanksgiving game, Raymond sent to IR

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are 10-1 and are about to step onto their biggest stage of the season as they take on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

However, they may be without two of their key offensive weapons as they take the field.

Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery are listed as "Questionable" on the Injury Report the team posted on X today.

#CHIvsDET injury report presented by Henry Ford Health. pic.twitter.com/1UdPbZz9hh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2024

In addition, the Lions listed Carlton Davis and Taylor Decker as out for the game. The Lions also announced that Kalif Raymond has been placed on Reserve/Injured list.

#Lions announce roster moves:Placed WR Kalif Raymond on Reserve/Injured. Signed WR Maurice Alexander and LB David Long from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster.Elevated OL Jamarco Jones from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2024

For the Bears, they posted on X that both Elijah Hicks and Ryan Bates are out with injuries for the game.