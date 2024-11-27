Watch Now
St. Brown and Montgomery listed as Questionable for Thanksgiving game, Raymond sent to IR

Rick Osentoski/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are 10-1 and are about to step onto their biggest stage of the season as they take on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

However, they may be without two of their key offensive weapons as they take the field.

Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery are listed as "Questionable" on the Injury Report the team posted on X today.

In addition, the Lions listed Carlton Davis and Taylor Decker as out for the game. The Lions also announced that Kalif Raymond has been placed on Reserve/Injured list.

For the Bears, they posted on X that both Elijah Hicks and Ryan Bates are out with injuries for the game.

