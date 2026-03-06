Taylor Decker announces on Instagram he has requested his release from the Detroit Lions

(WXYZ) — Changes are still underway for the Detroit Lions, with the latest coming from Taylor Decker, who has requested his release from the team.

Decker announced the move on Instagram, saying:

Things change, 145 games started, 3 playoff appearances, 2 division titles, a decade carrying the shield. I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end. In the weeks since notifying the team of my return there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release.



I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion.



It has been the absolute privilege of my life to be your LT for the past 10 years. And I am forever grateful for the opportunity the Ford Family and the Lions organization afforded me.

Decker has been with the Lions since he was drafted in the first round in 2016. He played college football at Ohio State,