T.J. Lang out, Ziggy Ansah questionable for Lions against 49ers
5:27 PM, Sep 14, 2018
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Offensive guard T.J. Lang and fellow offensive lineman Andrew Donnal are out for the Detroit Lions' Week 2 game at San Francisco.
Neither player participated in practice this week, according to the team's injury report. Donnal is dealing with a knee injury and Lang has a back injury.
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and running back LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) are both designated as questionable. Ansah was a limited participant in practice all week. Blount was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (shin) was listed on the report as a full participant in all three days of practice, but was not given a game designation.
