Watch TJ Lang interview Lions teammate Matthew Stafford in humorous video

TJ Lang never got his chairs.

The Lions guard conducted a 'Talkin' With TJ' segment on the team's website each week of the season this year, and carried on a bit centered around a request for new chairs. The recipient of that request? Matthew Stafford.

For the final episode of the show, Lang welcomed Stafford to sit next to him.

One issue: Stafford literally sat on a throne, while Lang had a folding chair.

Lang got Stafford to show a humorous side he doesn't usually show in interviews, and the Lions quarterback played along in the planning, too, wearing a shirt with his face on it from an old commercial.

