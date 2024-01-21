Ford Field hosting watch party for Lions NFC Championship game on Sunday; here's how to get tickets

The Detroit Lions are hosting a watch party at Ford Field for the Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game.

According to the team, the game will be on all video boards and display screens at Ford Field.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and there will be access to the 100-level concourse and reserved seating in the lower bowl.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. to the public and at 10 a.m. for Lions Loyal Members.

A portion of all proceeds from this event will support the Detroit Lions Foundation for youth & high school sports.

