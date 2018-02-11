Former Central Michigan star QB Dan LeFevour announces retirement

Mike Foss
10:53 PM, Feb 10, 2018
DETROIT - DECEMBER 04: Dan LeFevour #13 of the Central Michigan Chippewas warms up before the MAC Conference Championship Game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ford Field on December 4, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. The Chippewas defeated the Bobcats 20-10. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Getty Images)

Mark Cunningham
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- Quarterback Dan LeFevour, who gained national prominence playing college football at Central Michigan, has announced his retirement from pro football.

LeFevour made the announcement on Twitter Saturday night.

 

 

LeFevour played for the Chippewas from 2006 through 2009, winning three Mid-American Conference championships in the process. The final three of those seasons he was a teammate of future NFL star Antonio Brown.

LeFevour was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons on various NFL teams, but never saw regular-season action.

In 2012, LeFevour signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. He proceeded to also play for the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

