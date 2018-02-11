Former Central Michigan star QB Dan LeFevour announces retirement

(WXYZ) -- Quarterback Dan LeFevour, who gained national prominence playing college football at Central Michigan, has announced his retirement from pro football.

LeFevour made the announcement on Twitter Saturday night.

I want to give a big thank you to everyone who has supported me in the pursuit of chasing my childhood dream! It's been a heck of a ride. But there is a time and a place for everything. It's time for my family and I to move on to the next chapter — Dan LeFevour (@DanLeFevour13) February 11, 2018

LeFevour played for the Chippewas from 2006 through 2009, winning three Mid-American Conference championships in the process. The final three of those seasons he was a teammate of future NFL star Antonio Brown.

LeFevour was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons on various NFL teams, but never saw regular-season action.

In 2012, LeFevour signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. He proceeded to also play for the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.