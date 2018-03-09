Former EMU, Lions QB Charlie Batch to join MAC Hall of Fame

3:45 PM, Mar 9, 2018

1 Oct 2000: Quarterback Charlie Batch #10 of the Detroit Lions walks onto the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. The Vikings defeated the Lions 31-24.Mandatory Credit: Tom Pidgeon /Allsport

Tom Pidgeon
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- Former Eastern Michigan and Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch will be part of the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame class of 2018, the conference announced Friday.

Batch played for EMU from 1994-1997, throwing for 7,592 yards and 53 touchdown passes.

He was drafted by the Lions in 1998 and played four seasons for the Lions before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Batch went on to play the next 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning two Super Bowls in the process.

Batch expressed his gratitude on Twitter Friday afternoon.

 

 

Batch and the rest of the 2018 MAC Hall of Fame class will be inducted May 30 in Cleveland.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top