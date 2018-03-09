Former EMU, Lions QB Charlie Batch to join MAC Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) -- Former Eastern Michigan and Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch will be part of the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame class of 2018, the conference announced Friday.

Batch played for EMU from 1994-1997, throwing for 7,592 yards and 53 touchdown passes.

He was drafted by the Lions in 1998 and played four seasons for the Lions before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Batch went on to play the next 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning two Super Bowls in the process.

Batch expressed his gratitude on Twitter Friday afternoon.

This is truly an honor. Never in a million years did I think this would have happened. Playing 15 years in the NFL, winning 2 Superbowls, I pinch myself knowing that Eastern Michigan was the ONLY divison 1 offer I received when I graduated Steel Valley High School. THANK YOU EMU pic.twitter.com/OxsLbQIEn5 — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) March 9, 2018

Batch and the rest of the 2018 MAC Hall of Fame class will be inducted May 30 in Cleveland.