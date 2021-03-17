Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Lions CB Justin Coleman agrees to one-year contract with Dolphins

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Duane Burleson/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Justin Coleman Colts Lions Football
Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 15:32:17-04

MIAMI (AP) — Free agent cornerback Justin Coleman agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami also signed defensive tackle Adam Butler to a two-year deal. He started a total of 12 games the past four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Coleman, a six-year veteran, started five games for the Detroit Lions last year. He has also played for Seattle and New England and has made 29 career starts.

Coleman is expected to compete for playing time as a slot corner for Miami.

Butler started four games last year and had four sacks, including his career sack total to 15. His acquisition helps compensate for Miami’s loss of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!