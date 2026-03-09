Former Lions LB Alex Anzalone signs two-year deal with Buccaneers, per reports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After playing with the Detroit Lions for the past five seasons, veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

Per the reports, it's a two-year deal with Anzalone set to make $17 million.

In his five seasons with Detroit, Anzalone appeared in 73 games, racking up 490 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, 9.0 sacks, and three interceptions. Anzalone, who led the Lions in tackles in 2022 and 2023, was given a 67.5 grade on Pro Football Focus this past season, ranking him 32nd among 88 qualifying linebackers when using advanced statistics to determine the overall impact Anzalone had on games.

Anzalone has played for nine seasons in the NFL, spending his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watch our previous interviews with Anzalone

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone celebrates Lions' win over Buccaneers

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone on NFC Championship loss to 49ers