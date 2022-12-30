Watch Now
Former Lions QB David Blough to start for Cardinals against Falcons

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 30, 2022
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started the team’s 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

The 27-year-old Blough started five games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, a few weeks after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight games and seven of their past eight.

