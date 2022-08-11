Former Michigan players Jason Avant and Jack Miller join football radio broadcasts

Two former Michigan players are joining the new-look Wolverines football radio broadcasts.

Jason Avant is the new sideline reporter and Jack Miller is the new pregame/postgame analyst.

The duo is set to join new play-by-play voice Doug Karsch and analyst Jon Jansen. Brian Boesch will continue to host the pregame and postgame shows.

Karsch and Jansen are taking over for Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf, who retired after the 2021 season.

Avant has broadcasting experience, working on the Philadelphia Eagles broadcasts after 11 seasons in the NFL. Miler is a former Michigan lineman who played from 2011-14. He worked on Toledo football broadcasts for the last three seasons.

