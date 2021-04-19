Former Michigan QB Joe Milton reportedly transferring to Tennessee

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton is reportedly transferring to Tennesee. Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel reported the transfer on Monday.

Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton plans to sign with Tennessee. He's expected to formally commit later this month. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 19, 2021

Milton entered the transfer portal earlier this year as a graduate transfer.

He appeared in six games for the Wolverines last season and threw for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.