Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Michigan QB Joe Milton reportedly transferring to Tennessee

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton celebrates his one-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Joe Milton Michigan
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 13:09:06-04

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton is reportedly transferring to Tennesee. Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel reported the transfer on Monday.

Milton entered the transfer portal earlier this year as a graduate transfer.

He appeared in six games for the Wolverines last season and threw for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!