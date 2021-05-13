Former Michigan State, Central Michigan coaches part of 2021 College Baseball Hall of Fame class

(WXYZ) -- Former coaches Danny Litwhiler of Michigan State and Dave Keilitz of Central Michigan are among the 2021 inductees to the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

After coaching at Florida State, Litwhiler took over at Michigan State in 1964 and led the Spartans to a pair of Big Ten titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances. He finished his college coaching career with 678 wins.

Keilitz, who played at Central Michigan, served as the Chippewas' head coach from 1970-1984, winning 456 games and four MAC championships. He served as CMU's athletic director from 1984-1994 and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1994.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class is scheduled to be inducted as part of the virtual College Baseball Night of Champions ceremony on June 26.

2021 National College Baseball Hall of Fame inductees:

Rusty Adkins, Clemson, 1965-67 (Outfield, Second base)

Tom Brennan, Lewis University, 1971-74 (Pitcher)

Tim Burzette, La Verne University, 1976-78, (Catcher)

Rich Dauer, California State College-San Bernardino, 1971-72; Southern California, 1973-74 (Third Base)

Todd Helton, Tennessee, 1993-95 (First base, Pitcher)

Dave Keilitz, Executive Director, American Baseball Coaches Association, 1994-2014

Terry Kennedy, Florida State, 1975-77 (Catcher)

Robert 'Bob' Lee, Southern University 1949-1961 (Coach)

Danny Litwhiler, Florida State/Michigan State, 1955-82 (Coach)

Mark Marquess, Stanford, 1977-2017 (Coach)

Gregg Olson, Auburn, 1986-88 (Pitcher)

Frank Quinn, Yale, 1945-48 (Pitcher)

Frank "Porky" Vieira, University of New Haven, 1963-2006 (Coach)

Dave Yeast, Umpire 1982-2015