Former MSU basketball star Adreian Payne reportedly dies at 31

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian Payne has died, according to the Detroit Free Press' Chris Solari. He was 31.

Several former teammates began tweeting out the news on Monday morning, which was later confirmed by Solari.

Payne who grew up in Dayton, Ohio, played for the Spartans from 2010-2014 and was a second-team all Big Ten honoree after the 2014 season.

During his time at Michigan State, he was also known for his friendship with an 8-year-old girl, Lacey Holsworth, who was battling neuroblastoma. She helped him cut down the net after the Spartans won the Big Ten Basketball Tournament, and she passed away on April 8, 2014.

Payne was drafted 15th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and spent time with Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando.

He then went on to play basketball in Greece, China and most recently played in Lithuania,