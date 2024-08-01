Former MSU football coach Mel Tucker suing university after firing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is suing Michigan State University and officials at the school after he was fired following the investigation of a sexual harassment claim.

In the lawsuit filed earlier this week — which you can read in full at the link at the bottom of this article — the former coach claims school leaders let him go without due process. Michigan State University, former interim MSU president Teresa Wooduff, Athletic Director Alan Haller, MSU's Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel Brian Quinn, and MSU's board of trustees are named in the suit. He's also accusing the officials of racial discrimination and breach of contract.

MSU dismissed Tucker as head coach after they investigateda sexual harassment complaint made by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor who works to prevent sexual violence through education of male athletes. She has previously sued Tucker for $75 million, roughly the same amount on Tucker's 10-year contract signed in November 2021 at the time that he was fired. According to that contract, if Tucker was fired by MSU without cause, they would be responsible for paying out the money still owed to him.

WATCH: Michigan State fires Mel Tucker

Michigan State fires Mel Tucker for cause

Tucker was initially suspended last September following a USA Today outlining Tracy's allegations, with Tracy claiming Tucker made inappropriate sexual comments towards and pleasured himself without her consent during a late-night phone call. Tucker was fire a few weeks later.

WATCH: Larry Nassar survivor reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MSU head football coach Mel Tucker

Larry Nassar survivor reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MSU head football coach Mel Tucker

In the lawsuit, Tucker seeks compensation for losses and damages for lost future earnings.

WATCH: MSU students react to Mel Tucker allegations and suspension days after the USA Today report

MSU students react to Mel Tucker allegations and suspension

"In short, the individual defendants acted in their own self-interest to avoid the fate of their predecessors who were dismissed or forced to resign in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and the other scandals involving the university, including its athletics programs," the lawsuit claims.

We have reached out to Michigan State for comment on the lawsuit; at the time of this article being published, we have yet to hear back.