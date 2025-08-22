Former Pistons guard Malik Beasley reportedly no longer under investigation for gambling

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is reportedly no longer the target of a federal betting investigation.

Beasley's attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN on Friday that they have had conversations and meetings with the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. After those meetings, the attorneys said Beasley is not considered a target.

Back in June, a report from ESPN said that Beasley was being investigated for allegedly gambling on games during the 2023-24 season, before he joined the Pistons.

"Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation," Haney said to ESPN. "An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence."

Beasley is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with the Pistons, averaging 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field.

He was reportedly set to sign a new three-year, $42 million deal with the Pistons before the allegations came out, but that deal went away after the reports of the investigation.

According to ESPN, several teams have maintained contact with Beasley's agent during the last few weeks. It's not clear if the Pistons were one of those teams.