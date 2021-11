(WXYZ) — Catcher Grayson Greiner has cleared waivers and will become a free agent, the Detroit Tigers announced Monday.

The move leaves Detroit's 40-man roster at 38 players.

Greiner appeared in 31 games for Detroit in 2021, hitting .236 with seven RBI.

Greiner, a 2014 Tigers third round draft pick, played four Major League seasons with Detroit.