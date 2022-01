Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has a new job, according to a report.

Ausmus is joining the Oakland Athletics as a bench coach, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

Mark Kotsay is Oakland's new manager, replacing Bob Melvin after he left to take the same job for the San Diego Padres.

The 52-year old Ausmus went 313-332 in four seasons with Detroit from 2014-17, and was 72-90 in his one season as the Angels manager in 2019.