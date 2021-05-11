Former Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retires

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has retired in his 13th season in the majors.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA during a career that included two All-Star Game appearances with the Washington Nationals. He threw the first no-hitter in Nationals' history in 2014.

Zimmermann was a key part of Washington’s rotation when the Nationals won NL East titles in 2012 and 2014. He finished seventh in the Cy Young Award balloting in 2013 and fifth in 2014.

Zimmermann made two relief appearances for the Brewers this season. He previously played for the Detroit Tigers. He signed a five-year, $110 million dollar deal.

"Jordan is a durable pitcher who pounds the strike zone and attacks the hitter on every pitch. He's a top of the rotation type talen we've been targeting this offseason," Al Avila said in 2015.