Frank Ragnow coming out of retirement to return to the Detroit Lions, per reports

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Lions all-pro offensive lineman Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement and will rejoin the Lions, according to reports.

Ragnow announced earlier this year that he was retiring from the team.

Ragnow, a 29-year-old Victoria, Minnesota, native, was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2018 draft after playing four seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ragnow started in 96 games across seven seasons, earning four Pro Bowl nominations (2020, 2022-24) and three All-Pro awards (2020, 2023-24).