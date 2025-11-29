Frank Ragnow fails physical, won't be joining the Detroit Lions this season

(WXYZ) — Frank Ragnow won’t be playing for the Detroit Lions this season after failing his physical.

The team announced on Saturday that after Ragnow reported to the facility and met with the team, he failed the physical.

According to the team, Ragnow has a grade 3 hamstring strain that will keep him from participating in the rest of the season.

The team did not say whether or not he would be part of the Lions in 2026.

The Lions announced on Wednesday that Ragnow was unretiring and would join the team later this season. Fans were incredibly excited after seeing the Lions' offensive line struggle this season compared to previous years, where they were among the best

