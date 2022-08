A former high school football standout is back home in Auburn Hills working to turn a superhero dream into a reality for kids who are growing up in his footsteps.

Joshuwa Holloman, who played running back at Avondale High School, is building a 21st century comic book world in metro Detroit.

Working with friends like ex-Lions running back Tion Green, Holloman is creating comic-themed content featuring underrepresented people.

Watch more in the video: