From the NFL to the kitchen: DeShon Elliott learns to cook pizza at Bigalora

When Lions safety DeShon Elliott is done with football, he plans on enrolling in culinary school. He created a love for cooking learning from his mother and hopes to pass along the same gift to his future family.

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina in Southfield welcomed Elliott into the kitchen, teaching him to make their infamous pizza from the sourdough start to the wood fire oven. Elliott made pizza for his teammate Trinity Benson, WXYZ reporter Jeanna Trotman, and Lions PR member Greg Maiola. Over pizza, Elliott discussed his pursuit of a fitting culture in the NFL to what drew him to Dan Campbell and the Lions.