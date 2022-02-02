Full interview: Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin bouncing back in style, all the way to All-Star Game

DETROIT — Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin went through a difficult injury recovery, and was off the ice most of the offseason. He has bounced back in style. Larkin is headed to the NHL All-Star Game. Watch his conversation with WXYZ's Brad Galli.

The @DetroitRedWings captain is headed to the NHL All-Star Game. Our conversation, complete with a @DylanLarkin39 jab at me. pic.twitter.com/EnlH5NGuFm

— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 2, 2022