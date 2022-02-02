Watch
Full interview: Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin bouncing back in style, all the way to All-Star Game

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:58:09-05

DETROIT — Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin went through a difficult injury recovery, and was off the ice most of the offseason. He has bounced back in style. Larkin is headed to the NHL All-Star Game. Watch his conversation with WXYZ's Brad Galli.

