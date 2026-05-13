Legendary Detroit Pistons broadcasters George Blaha and Greg Kelser shared their excitement after it was announced that the Detroit Pistons games would be broadcast on TV20 Detroit starting next season.

Scripps Sports and the Detroit Pistons announced the partnership on Wednesday, bringing Detroit’s iconic basketball team back to free, over-the-air television starting with the 2026-27 season.

Hear more from them in the video below

George Blaha & Greg Kelser share excitement for Pistons on TV20 Detroit

It’s the first time in more than two decades that the Pistons will be on free, over-the-air TV.

“I love the fact it’s coming back to local. Reminds me of the days when I started,” Blaha told 7 Sports Reporter Alex Crescenti on Wednesday. “I love the fact that we’re on free TV in the Motor City.”

Blaha has been the play-by-play voice of the Pistons for 50 years. Kelser, who won the national championship with Michigan State before joining the Pistons, has called games for 40 years.

“It’s really special. I think it’s a chance to enjoy stability again. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth and uncertainty in years’ past,” Kelser added. “The blending seems just perfect and the timing couldn’t be better.