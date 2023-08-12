Watch Now
Giants coach Daboll happy with a few of the rookies after loss to Lions in preseason opener

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll works the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If anything came out of their first preseason game, the New York Giants found out quickly the draft picks they were counting on are ready for prime time.

Cornerback Deonte Banks, center John-Michael Schmitz — their top two picks — and cornerback Tre Hawkins all showed flashes in the Detroit Lions' 21-16 win over New York on Friday night.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Saturday the game in Detroit contained the usual good and bad typically seen in an opening preseason game. He liked the way his team competed, adding the mistakes have to be cleaned up.

