Go inside the Lions locker room after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Detroit Lions locker room celebrated a massive win and clinch on Sunday night after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-9.

After every game, the Lions post a video of the locker room celebration.

"You guys look like you remember who the – you are. That was awesome. That's a hell of a win, guys.

All I can think about is, man, we've been forged in this stuff now. This has been three years in the making, some of it four. Like that just doesn't happen.

You gotta work through it, grind through it, and go through the downs to get to the ups of where we're at. That was unbelievable man.

Division winners, back-to-back season and the number one seed! That was a total team effort. I got three game balls.

On offense, 23 carries, 139 yards, three touchdowns, five catches for 31 yards, 1 touchdown, broke the franchise record for touchdowns in a season. Jah Gibbs!"

Gibbs said, "I appreciate y'all boys. couldn't do it without you, let's keep going."

Campbell then continued, "On defense, five total tackles, alright? One pass defended, only gave 18 had three catches, Mr. Amik Robertson."

Robertson said, "I mean this from the bottom of my heart, man. I appreciate y'all man, because y'all gave me a chance to showcase what I can do. When they tried to bury me, dog. But they can't bury what comes from the - dirt. Hey. Let's get that big one man, let's get that big one."

Campbell continued, "I got one more on defense. Seven total tackles, one quarterback hit, one pass defend, welcome back Alex Anzalone."

Anzalone said, "Every time you get this, this is a - team award, but defense, I'm - proud of you man. I'm proud of the defense today."

Campbell said, "That's a hell of a win. Back-to-back. See, what we've done is not easy. It's not easy, but I'm telling you what man, I've said it all along, we have a special group and this has been comin' a long time. That's a lot of hard work and we are the number one - seed with a bye gentlemen! - good job, break it down. "