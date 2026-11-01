Goff throws go-ahead touchdown pass to Williams and Lions beat Vikings for their 1st loss

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams with 4:35 left and the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 on Sunday, handing the NFL's last undefeated team its first loss.

The Lions (5-2) have won three straight, including their first two division games in the tight NFC North.

The Vikings (6-1) had a chance to stay unbeaten, but the league's stingiest defense couldn't hold onto a late lead, and they lost for the first time since Nov. 30, 2025, at Seattle.

Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards, including a 30-yard, tackle-breaking touchdown in the third quarter. Goff was 18 of 25 for 176 yards with a touchdown and his first interception of the season.

Kyler Murray was 17 of 29 for 210 yards with two touchdown and an interception, leading an offensively challenged team that had just 81 yards rushing.

The Lions broke a scoreless tie late in the first quarter on Jake Bates' 25-yard field goal after their star receivers — Amon Ra-St. Brown and Williams — stunted the first two drives with taunting penalties

St. Brown had a chance to make up for his flag with a touchdown catch, but the play was reversed after a review that showed he didn't secure the football as he fell after making a reception with his fingertips and getting both feet in the end zone.

The Vikings went ahead 7-3 early in the second quarter when Murray lofted a 1-yard pass to the left side of the end zone that Justin Jefferson snagged with his left hand before going to the turf and completing the catch.

Lions cornerback D.J. Reed, who broke up a pass in the end zone on the game's first drive, cut in front of Jordan Addison to make a diving interception late in the second quarter.

Detroit, huddling up and taking time off the clock on its last drive of the first half, converted a fourth-and-1 from its 47 and Bates later made a 37-yard field goal to make it 7-6.

With a chance to take the lead early in the third, Bates' 46-yard kick hit the left upright.

The Vikings had a chance to put points on the board in the second half from the Detroit 25, but coach Kevin O'Connell went for it on fourth-and-5 and Murray threw an incomplete pass.

Murray threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson and a 2-point conversion pass to Jordan Addison for a 15-12 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Minnesota's defense, though, could not hold onto the lead.

Injuries

Vikings: Safety Theo Jackson (quad) was injured during the game.

Lions: Linebacker Jack Campbell was placed on a backboard, carted off the field in the fourth quarter and taken to a hospital with a neck injury. Safety Brian Branch and edge DJ Wonnum were evaluated for concussions after colliding late in the second quarter and didn't return.

Up next

Vikings: Host the Bills on Monday, Nov. 9.

Lions: at Miami on Sunday.

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