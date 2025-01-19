Watch Now
Goldin scores 31 points in No. 20 Michigan's overtime victory over Northwestern

Duane Burleson/AP
Michigan center Vladislav Goldin passes the ball against defenders Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli and center Matthew Nicholson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vladislav Goldin scored 31 points, Nimari Burnett added 13 and No. 20 Michigan rallied to beat Northwestern 80-76 in overtime Sunday.

Roddy Gayle Jr. and Tre Donaldson each had 10 points to help the Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) rebounds from an 84-81 overtime loss at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Michigan made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:20 to finish off the Wildcats (11-7, 2-5).

Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern with 21 points. Nick Martinelli added 20, and Jalen Leach had 19 before he was ejected.

After Gayle gave the Wolverines a 65-63 lead with 34 seconds left in regulation, Matthew Nicholson made two free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

Takeaways

Northwestern: The Wildcats' pesky defense plagued Michigan throughout the game. Northwestern held the Wolverines to 29% shooting in the first half, with Michigan missing 12 of its first 13 shots.

Michigan: The Wolverines survived despite shooting a season-worst 36% percent.

Key moment

Leach was ejected on a flagrant-2 call for kicking Goldin with 9:23 left. Goldin made both free throws to pull Michigan to 54-53.

Key stat

The Wildcats have not won at Michigan since 2010.

Up next

Northwestern returns home to face Indiana on Wednesday night. Michigan is at Purdue on Friday night.

