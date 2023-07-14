Golf Digest releases list of the best golf courses in Michigan

Golf season is in full swing in Michigan, and the national publications are once again releasing their list of the best courses in the state.

Golf Digest released its list of the best courses in Michigan this week for 2023-24, and they are spread all around the state.

Some of the courses also show up on the list of the best courses in America, and it's a mix of private and public courses.

In all, there are 35 courses on the list – 17 are public and 16 are private.

Below is the entire list.

