Golf Digest releases list of the best golf courses in Michigan

Golf season is in full swing in Michigan, and the national publications are once again releasing their list of the best courses in the state.
Golf Digest released its list of the best courses in Michigan this week for 2023-24, and they are spread all around the state.
Some of the courses also show up on the list of the best courses in America, and it's a mix of private and public courses.
In all, there are 35 courses on the list – 17 are public and 16 are private.
Below is the entire list.
- Crystal Downs (private)
- Oakland Hills South Course (private)
- Arcadia Bluffs Bluffs Course (public)
- Kingsley Club (private)
- Lost Dunes (private)
- Forest Dunes (public)
- Arcadia Bluffs South (public)
- True North Golf Club (private)
- The Loop Black (public)
- Greywalls (public)
- Point O' Woods Golf & Country Club (private)
- The Loop Red (public)
- Meadowbrook Country Club (private)
- Tullymore Golf Resort (public)
- Oakland Hills North Course (private)
- LochenHeath Golf Club (private)
- Orchard Lake Country Club (private)
- Wuskowhan Players Club (private)
- The Golf Club at Harbor Shores (public)
- Belvedere Golf Club (public)
- American Dunes (public)
- Country Club of Detroit (private)
- Bay Harbor Golf Club Links/Quarry (public)
- Barton Hills Country Club (private)
- Indianwood Old Course (private)
- Franklin Hills Country Club (private)
- University of Michigan Golf Course (public)
- Muskegon Country Club (private)
- Boyne Highland Heather Course (public)
- Eagle Eye Golf Course (public)
- Pilgrim's Run Golf Club (public)
- Grand Traverse The Bear (public)
- Birmingham Country Club (private)
- Stoatin Brae (public)
- Boyne Highlands Arthur Hills course (public)