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Golf Tips
Short Game
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Chili Dip
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Club Choice
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Solid Contact
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Field Goal
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: X Marks the Spot
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Proper Swing Path drill
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: One Hand Chip
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Practicing Shot Selection
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Chipping into the green
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Bunker shots into the green
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Butterfly with sore feet
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Avoiding the big number around the greens
Teeing it up with Bob Krause; Alignment Stick
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Dead Hand Shot
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Fairway Wood Chip
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Water Bottle
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Chipping Drill
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Bump and Run
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Greenside Bunker
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Scooping
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Chipping & Pitching
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Chips on the toe
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Chip to a Spot
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Focused Practice
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Flighted Pitch
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Pitch Shots
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Ball Marker
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Bunker Snake
Putting
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Is every putt straight?
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Putting stroke
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Putting Stroke
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Magnets on Putter
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Practice putting
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Eye alignment
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Lag putting
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Phone Charger
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Recoil Fix
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Rubber Band
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Tennis Ball
Full Swing
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Over the Top Drill
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swing Plane Check
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Spoon to fix a slice
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Potato Chip
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Football
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Slice Fix With Alignment Stick
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Downswing Path Drill
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Golf Tee Tip
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Golf Tee Tip Part 2
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Alignment Stick
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Over the Top
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Calling all Slicers
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Shoebox
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Pizza Box
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Ping Pong
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Weight Distribution
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Football
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Finish
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Sway Fix
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Over the Top
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Shank Fix
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swaying
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Five of Clubs
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Alignment Stick for Path
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Towel Drill
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Shank Fix
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Club Twirl
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: High-Right
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swing Plane Drill
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Zoe
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swaying
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Bryce
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Golf Cart
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Stop Scooping
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Right Path
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Rotation
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Foam Roller
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Pickleball
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Frying Pan
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Balance
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Alignment Stick
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Right Elbow
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Sway Fix
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Hanger
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Pool Noodle
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Tennis Racquet
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Fast Feet
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Create Lag
Specialty Shots
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Hitting a bunker shot from a fried-egg lie
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Fairway Bunker Shot
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Divot
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Punch shot
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Long Bunker Shot
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Sidehill Lie
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Fall Golf
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Uphill Green
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: When it’s Breezy
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: How to Aim
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Tee Box
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Rough lies
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Sandy Lie
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Gain Distance
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Shot Selection
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Fades/Draws
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Thin shots
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Divots
Special Guests
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Darren McCarty putting
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Bunker shots
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Darren McCarty Club Selection
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Darren McCarty The Thumper
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Vicari
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Braylon Edwards
Setup & Address
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Weight Distribution
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Alignment
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Tee Height
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Ball position
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Club Selection
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Ball Position
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: More Athletic
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Address
Golf Exercise Drills
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Improving Mobility
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Strengthening the Lower Body
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Wrist Strength
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Rotational Strength
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: A Helpful Stretch
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Helpful Stretch
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Rotational Strength
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: 2 more stretches
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Leg Strength
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Medicine Ball
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