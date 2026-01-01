Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

Golf Tips

Full Swing
poster_aebc2d16467f43fa858f64315e4748c7.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Over the Top Drill
poster_9f6d17be33074d18afef9e49dec709f1.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swing Plane Check
poster_043076d8785c4ce08bd6b8971bbc7515.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Spoon to fix a slice
poster_5e29c8525f784f198fa26b9f50415cfb.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Potato Chip
poster_1467f2782a6d4a31bf20779c7558c3fa.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Football
poster_6f9040fc16d849b9b26437ea109ed5d9.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Slice Fix With Alignment Stick
poster_cc80b2b85b774e55a19f77e51c230cd6.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Downswing Path Drill
poster_24e84fa4d1114b8d9f3b970e109a7bc7.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Golf Tee Tip
poster_89717b587e14469b8e24e5fd9567379d.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Golf Tee Tip Part 2
poster_89f7109e01864cc4aa68960ddd46f66a.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Alignment Stick
poster_28ad6aa7d89c44329ccfa60e0f91d8f3.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Over the Top
poster_06035139b105459d965af201da009e05.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Calling all Slicers
poster_304b354b7d8f4380a55cd617638f13b3.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Shoebox
poster_a4135a9f25634e4a83ce05b330a51d9b.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Pizza Box
poster_ee6ccd25bdeb4071bf97ebcbd159c41b.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Ping Pong
poster_3e3cd5ea9d33416cb18924f414c8dc04.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Weight Distribution
poster_67bb5b684eea4d45b074a47af09b4cb2.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Football
poster_cfb04ca76b2846e9a77af4731816deb1.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Finish
poster_795cd891f69d4befab970af962725d03.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Sway Fix
poster_40067b8e33a747459ff7c00462a3ef9d.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Over the Top
poster_9f521a5489624d268737cf8da4130673.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Shank Fix
poster_11bf816278d546e2bc2bfe64198bb9a5.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swaying
poster_447ce78db69d42efb29e2315a7490aa6.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Five of Clubs
poster_0ee95d6c98b541ae893dc3498b14decc.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Alignment Stick for Path
poster_017d807d7969465699aa9f890f700fe7.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Towel Drill
poster_858f03ce9dc6482e903c560bd222fa85.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Shank Fix
poster_379ceb9040404621a6501827a54247a1.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Club Twirl
poster_ce835e462fd84837b7549589e2445268.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: High-Right
poster_0dfe91de0dbc4ea993f70985dc830fd6.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swing Plane Drill
poster_b1f19a0eeec44fd9900578a998fb73fa.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Zoe
poster_18b27af536cf44048d01f94ff4a3ea51.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Swaying
poster_1f5901489c0d47a6ac1790dddc186699.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Bryce
poster_23d3f82f88b441eb9b7b972869e00980.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Golf Cart
poster_67cabd249dd64eeda3d0640dd3cf3828.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Stop Scooping
poster_ca97ece51a00479ba151848f59e882e0.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Right Path
poster_4a9433011d374232a2ada03548de7a6c.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Rotation
poster_2f388f065f1a4b0796502d29f4e79125.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Foam Roller
poster_8f984fbd5b2843d8a10cbf0221c95f96.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Pickleball
poster_1bc4e6ad6b7944f4b19dd9863b29ee39.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Frying Pan
poster_50e7b00ce9714f5aa70bd4d33464741e.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Balance
poster_93ef7eb297454ad0937e4d0af7940542.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Alignment Stick
poster_57382444d6594398853f4d76f6c01a04.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Right Elbow
poster_48619fa1f98e4976b7b71afa9730a9a6.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Sway Fix
poster_5e500dfe667d407aaa121bf2c325b2c4.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Hanger
poster_0fdb6158586f4bdcb2d5b65992c09e7e.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Pool Noodle
poster_a840938bdb034b7aa8f99b0934e08cb8.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Tennis Racquet
poster_23405c72462243d99dc83dd07973a3ae.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Fast Feet
poster_fa271f8950044a32847e876d2a64046b.jpg
Teeing it up with Bob Krause: Create Lag

Share your stories with Channel 7!